A week of day camp especially for young cancer patients and survivors and their friends wrapped up recently with a finale party at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Baton Rouge.
One of the week's highlights was a trip to LSU including a visit to Mike the Tiger’s habitat, a tour of Tiger Stadium and meeting several LSU football players. Other activities included a visit to the Knock Knock Children’s Museum, a swamp tour and a trip to Airborne Extreme. The campers also received a special escort by Louisiana State Police on their laser tag trip to Adventure Quest in New Orleans.
Director of Cancer Services, Whitney Craig, led camp efforts, along with 28 volunteer counselors, six of whom are cancer survivors. Camp Care is free of charge to all campers, thanks to donor generosity, according to a news release.
“This week provides a much-needed distraction from a disease that can take over so many aspects of these kid’s lives,” Craig said. “It’s a break from the treatments and appointments and provides opportunities to connect with others who can understand their experiences. There’s nothing more rewarding than seeing their smiles and hearing them laugh.”
Cancer Services hosts four additional kids’ camps each year:
- Camp Climb is a weeklong day camp for children who have a parent with cancer.
- Camp Spotlight, in partnership with Manship Theatre, is a weeklong musical theater camp for children impacted by cancer.
- Camp Erin, in partnership with Eluna, is a weekend camp for children who have experienced the death of a loved one.
- STEM Camp, in partnership with St. Joseph’s Academy, is a day camp for teens impacted by cancer that share an interest in STEM related fields.
For more information on camps, call Whitney Craig at (225) 927-2273 or visit cancerservices.org.