Bluesman Chris LeBlanc will perform during Summer Sounds at St. James at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, at St. James Episcopal Church, 205 N. Fourth St., Baton Rouge.
General admission is $10; college students with a valid ID will be admitted free. A reception follows so the audience may have an opportunity to meet the performers, obtain memorabilia and recordings, and enjoy the St. James Artists’ Guild summer exhibition and sale.
Tickets may be purchased online at eventbrite.com, at stjamesbr.org or (cash or check only) at the door.