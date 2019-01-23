The Brotherhood Sisterhood Committee of Capital Area United Way will present its Brotherhood Sisterhood Awards to Maxine Crump and Ralph Bender during an awards breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 25, at the East Baton Rouge Parish Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Tickets are available for $100 at cauw.org/BHSHawards.
Since 1963, the Brotherhood Sisterhood Awards have honored people for their work toward the elimination of bias, bigotry and racism across ethnic, gender and religious lines.
Crump is the president and CEO of Dialogue on Race Louisiana. Over the past year, Capital Area United Way and ExxonMobil have hosted Crump's Dialogue on Race Series twice, bringing together their employees and community members to discuss racism and its effect on the local community and the nation as a whole.
Bender is the chief financial officer of Manship Media and past board chair of Capital Area United Way.
In addition to Crump and Bender, the Brotherhood Sisterhood Committee also selected a winner for its inaugural Pass the Torch Award. This new award aims to honor individuals between the ages of 18 and 24 who are advancing the mission of Brotherhood Sisterhood as well.
The 2018 Pass the Torch recipient is Jahi Mackey, founder and program director at The 821 Project, a nonprofit organization that promotes global citizenship by providing intercultural education programs.