Two seniors from Parkview Baptist School in Baton Rouge have made commitments to play sports at the college level.
Audrey Greely has agreed to play softball at Southeastern Louisiana University. Greely is an All-District outfielder who helped the team win back-to-back state championship titles in 2017 and 2018. Greely has also been named All-Metro, All-State, All-Region and NFCA second team all-American.
Taylor Spencer has agreed to play softball at William Carey University. Spencer, a five-year starting pitcher, was named All-District in 2018 and also helped the Eagles win back-to-back state titles.