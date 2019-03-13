Permits issued in East Baton Rouge Parish on March 1-7:
COMMERCIAL: ADDITION
Terrace Street 255: $180,000. Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. Addition of additional mechanical chiller on slab to existing chilled water plant serving the Water Campus. Issued March 1.
COMMERCIAL: COMPLETE INTERIOR
Antioch Road 9659: $400,000. Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,184. Complete interior to create lease space 101 of 2,184 square footage for business use as branch bank with remote stand-alone drive-up ATM canopy. Issued March 1.
Highlandia Drive 524: Owner not listed. Total square footage: 850. Complete interior to create lease space C of 850 square footage for mini storage-1 in existing shell building. Issued March 4.
Highlandia Drive 524: Owner not listed. Total square footage: 850. Complete interior to create lease space E of 850 square footage for mini storage-1 in existing shell building. Issued March 4.
Highlandia Drive 524: Owner not listed. Total square footage: 850. Complete interior to create lease space B of 850 square footage for mini storage-1 in existing shell building. Issued March 4.
Highlandia Drive 524: Owner not listed. Total square footage: 900. Complete interior to create lease space H of 900 square footage for mini storage-1 in existing shell building. Issued March 4.
Highlandia Drive 524: Owner not listed. Total square footage: 850. Complete interior to create lease space D of 850 square footage for mini storage-1 in existing shell building. Issued March 4.
Highlandia Drive 524: Owner not listed. Total square footage: 900. Complete interior to create lease space A of 900 square footage for mini storage-1 in existing shell building. Issued March 4.
Highlandia Drive 524: Owner not listed. Total square footage: 850. Complete interior to create lease space F of 850 square footage for mini storage-1 in existing shell building. Issued March 4.
Highlandia Drive 524: Owner not listed. Total square footage: 850. Complete interior to create lease space G of 850 square footage for mini storage-1 in existing shell building. Issued March 4.
Highlandia Drive 524: Owner not listed. Total square footage: 11,991. Complete Interior to create Suite B of 6,742 square footage in building for business office and warehouse use, with 140 square footage front porch. Issued March 4.
Highlandia Drive 524: Owner not listed. Total square footage: 11,991. Complete Interior to create Suite A of 5,249 square footage in building for business office and warehouse use, with 140 square footage front porch. Issued March 4.
COMMERCIAL: NEW
Florida Boulevard 9750: $1,500,000. Owner: Kevin Reed. Total square footage: 3,960. New construction of 3,960 square footage dual, side-by-side, drive-thru restaurant and parking to serve. Issued March 4.
Goodwood Boulevard 8601: $3,000,000. Owner: Darryl Long. Total square footage: 10,829. New construction of 10,829 square footage building for business office use with 150 kW NG generator and parking and site work to serve. Issued March 4.
COMMERCIAL: REMODEL
Third Street 320: $56,000. Owner not listed. Total square footage: 1,600. Renovation to existing suite space 101 of 1,600 square footage for small cafe, business occupancy. Issued March 7.
Airline Highway 8271: $1,400. Owner: Fadi Omar. Total square footage: 2,800. Change of occupancy of 2,800 square footage existing building, for mercantile use, tire shop, sales and service. Issued March 6.
Dianna Drive 5561: Owner: Willie McCorkle. Total square footage: 4,280. Flood damage renovation of four-unit 4,280 square footage apartment building. Scope of work includes replacing drywall/insulation on first floor. Replacing interior doors, windows and cabinetry on first floor. Install hot water heaters in each unit. Replace receptacles on first floor. Install heating and air units in each apartment unit. Issued March 4.
Dianna Drive 5561: $34,000, Owner: Willie McCorkle. Total square footage: 4,280. Flood damage renovation of four-unit 4,280 square footage apartment building. Scope of work includes replacing drywall/insulation on first floor. Replacing interior doors, windows and cabinetry on first floor. Install hot water heaters in each unit. Replace receptacles on first floor. Install heating and air units in each apartment unit. This permit pertains to Unit A of 1,070 square footage. Issued March 4.
Dianna Drive 5561: Owner: Willie McCorkle. Total square footage: 4,280. Flood damage renovation of four-unit 4,280 square footage apartment building. Scope of work includes replacing drywall/insulation on first floor. Replacing interior doors, windows and cabinetry on first floor. Install hot water heaters in each unit. Replace receptacles on first floor. Install heating and air units in each apartment unit. This permit pertains to Unit B of 1,070 square footage. Issued March 4.
Dianna Drive 5561: Owner: Willie McCorkle. Total square footage: 4,280. Flood damage renovation of four-unit 4,280 square footage apartment building. Scope of work includes replacing drywall/insulation on first floor. Replacing interior doors, windows and cabinetry on first floor. Install hot water heaters in each unit. Replace receptacles on first floor. Install heating and air units in each apartment unit. This permit pertains to Unit C of 1,070 square footage. Issued March 4.
Essen Lane 4155: $125,000. Owner: Mike Wampold. Total square footage: 1,575. Renovations to exterior of existing building and site upgrades of approximately 1,575 square footage to existing multiunit residential building. Issued March 1.
Essen Lane 5745: $1,246,000. Owner not listed. Total square footage: 11,088. Interior renovation of 11,088 square footage on existing first floor of 24,406 square footage for continued business office use, and renovation to existing parking to serve. Issued March 7.
Florida Street 460: $1,090,000. Owner: Andy McCall. Total square footage: 9,618. Interior renovation of two-story office building of 9618 square footage to serve as new day care on the first floor only. With second floor consisting of shell work only not to be normally occupied, reserved for future permitting and build-out in order to be normally occupied. Scope of work under this permit also includes all new interior finishes, electrical, mechanical and plumbing. Additional restrooms with child compliant fixtures. Issued March 4.
Gardere Lane 2162: $47,000. Owner not listed. Total square footage: 900. Fire damage. Repairs to first-floor, 900 square footage apartment A. Scope of work includes reconstruction of one wall, replacing windows, doors, all drywall, floor joists repairs and other EMP work. Issued March 6.
Government Street 1509: $75,000. Owner not listed. Total square footage: 1,260. Renovation to finish out Suite C of 1,260 square footage in building B, for business use as photography studio. Issued March 6.
Partridge Lane 3332: $3,827,000. Owner: Matthew Callouet. Total square footage: 8,699. Interior renovations to an existing business office building for continued same use: 8,982 square footage first floor and 1,267 square footage second floor, and new parking/site work to serve. Scope of work includes all new floor plan with new plumbing, electrical, mechanical. Issued March 7.
Perkins Road 3131: Owner: Frank Sagnibene. Total square footage: 2,868. Interior renovations to expand existing physical therapy business of 1,434 square footage into adjacent suite/former restaurant of 1,434 square footage to create new business of 2,868 square footage for continued use as physical therapy. Issued March 6.
Suite C Perkins Road 6251: $5,000. Owner: T.J. Woodard. Total square footage: 1,946. Renovations to existing suite C of 1,946 square footage for retail pharmacy mercantile use within an existing 4,900 square footage multioccupancy tenant lease building. Scope of work includes alterations to floor plan layout, electrical and plumbing. No mechanical work proposed. Issued March 6.
COMMERCIAL: SHELL
Highlandia Drive 524: Owner not listed. Total square footage: 6,914. New shell construction of 6,914 square footage building. No 2 for storage-1, warehouse use, to have eight complete interiors, suites A-H. Issued March 4.
Highlandia Drive 524: $1,082,000. Owner not listed. Total square footage: 11,991. New shell construction of 11,991 square footage building. No 1 for business office and warehouse use, intended for two suites, A and B, and parking/site work to serve. With 280 square footage front porch, or 12,271 square footage total. Issued March 4.
FENCE
Capital Heights Avenue 3756: $2,100. Owner: Kevin Doiron. Total square footage not listed. 6-foot wood fence. Issued March 6.
POOL
Stanley Aubin Lane 10975: $33,896. Owner: Mandy Nesom. Total square footage not listed. Swimming pool. Issued March 4.
Sunset Boulevard 158: $76,000. Owner: Anthony Turnley. Total square footage not listed. Swimming pool. Issued March 4.
Victory Hill Court 15415: $87,000. Owner: Steve Helmke. Total square footage: 500. Gunite pool. Issued March 7.
RESIDENTIAL: ACCESSORY
Laklon Avenue 18485, Greenwell Springs: $40,000. Owner: Stacey Walock. Total square footage: 1,500. Metal building and concrete. Issued March 4.
Plainsland Drive 22736, Zachary: $18,700. Owner: Christopher Foster. Total square footage: 720. Small residential storage/workshop. Issued March 6.
RESIDENTIAL: ADDITION
Concordia Street 695: $47,000. Owner: James Shermon. Total square footage not listed. Addition of master bedroom, bath and laundry room. 557 square footage. Issued March 1.
Louisiana Avenue 518: $18,000. Owner: Doug Shaffer. Total square footage not listed. 32x22 detached open carport. Issued March 6.
North Coventry Drive 716: $25,000. Owner: Fred Borne. Total square footage not listed. Residential addition of a garage. Issued March 1.
RESIDENTIAL: NEW
Cinder Creek Avenue 7945: $168,792. Owner: Jaclyn Hollingsworth. Total square footage: 2,614. Issued March 6.
Foxtail Drive 1000: $192,816. Owner: Carlin. Total square footage: 2,472. New single-family residence. Issued March 1.
Foxtail Drive 1006: $192,348. Owner: Carlin. Total square footage: 2,466. New single-family residence. Issued March 1.
Foxtail Drive 1106: $192,816. Owner: Carlin. Total square footage: 2,472. Issued March 1.
Foxtail Drive 1110: $175,578. Owner: Carlin. Total square footage: 2,251. New residence. Issued March 1.
Foxtail Drive 1122: $192,816. Owner: Carlin. Total square footage: 2,472. New single-family dwelling. Issued March 1.
Foxtail Drive 1126: $192,348. Owner: Carlin. Total square footage: 2,466. New single-family dwelling. Issued March 1.
Foxtail Drive 1127: $199,680. Owner: Carlin. Total square footage: 2,560. New single-family dwelling. Issued March 1.
Foxtail Drive 1130: $175,578. Owner: Carlin. Total square footage: 2,251. New residence. Issued March 1.
Foxtail Drive 1134: $176,436. Owner: Carlin. Total square footage: 2,262. New single-family dwelling. Issued March 1.
Gentle Wind Drive 1240: $174,330. Owner: Jaclyn Hollingsworth. Total square footage: 2,235. Residential construction. Issued March 6.
Goodridge Way 733: $1,300,000. Owner: Dexter and Roslyn Gary. Total square footage: 6,737. Single-family residential - new construction. Issued March 4.
Inniswold Estates Avenue 9702: $775,000. Owner not listed. Total square footage: 4,600. New single-family two-story residence. Issued March 4.
Inniswold Estates Avenue 9720: $475,000. Owner: Donnie McDowell. Total square footage: 4,637. New single-family residence. Issued March 7.
Lake Breeze Drive 105: $244,608. Owner: Jaclyn Hollingsworth. Total square footage: 3,136. Residential construction. Issued March 7.
Lake Breeze Drive 109: $190,398. Owner: Jaclyn Hollingsworth. Total square footage: 2,441. Residential construction. Issued March 7.
Lake Breeze Drive 141: $167,622. Owner: Jaclyn Hollingsworth. Total square footage: 2,194. Residential construction. Issued March 6.
Lake Edge Drive 6151: $174,642. Owner: Jaclyn Hollingsworth. Total square footage: 2,239. Residential construction. Issued March 6.
Lake Edge Drive 6170: $190,398. Owner: Jaclyn Hollingsworth. Total square footage: 2,441. Residential construction. Issued March 6.
Lake Edge Drive 6176: $174,642. Owner: Jaclyn Hollingsworth. Total square footage: 2,239. Residential construction. Issued March 1.
Lake Edge Drive 6177: $208,806. Owner: Jaclyn Hollingsworth. Total square footage: 2,677. Residential construction. Issued March 7.
Lake Edge Drive 6182: $244,608. Owner: Jaclyn Hollingsworth. Total square footage: 3,136. Residential construction. Issued March 6.
Memorial Tower Drive 14005: $570,000. Owner: Milton Morel. Total square footage: 5,598. Two-story single family residence in university club subdivision. Issued March 6.
Meridian Drive 1103: $192,816. Owner: Carlin. Total square footage: 2,472. Residential construction. Issued March 1.
Meridian Drive 1115: $175,578. Owner: Carlin. Total square footage: 2,251. Residential construction. Issued March 1.
Meridian Drive 1116: $199,680. Owner: Carlin. Total square footage: 2,560. Residential construction. Issued March 6.
Meridian Drive 1119: $192,816. Owner: Carlin. Total square footage: 2,472. New single-family dwelling. Issued March 1.
North Trent Jones Drive 19531: $553,680. Owner: Joseph Esteve. Total square footage: 6,152. New single-family dwelling. Issued March 7.
Old Hammond Highway 12611: $577,980. Owner: David Walker. Total square footage: 7,410. New single-family dwelling and separate utility building. Issued March 1.
Rustic Pine Drive 1202: $194,298. Owner: Jaclyn Hollingsworth. Total square footage: 2,491. Residential construction. Issued March 6.
Warbler Crossing Avenue 547: $250,000. Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,311. Residential home. Issued March 6.
Woodland Cove Drive 18239: $415,728. Owner: Harold Hano. Total square footage: 5,176. New single-family residence. Issued March 4.
RESIDENTIAL: REMODEL
Accardo Street 3911: $12,500, Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. Repair with minor remodeling, changing electrical receptacles, switches and fixtures; changing vanities, cabinets, new sinks, new faucets, new toilets; changing doors and floors; no flooding. Issued March 1.
Beech Street 4253: $25,575. Owner: Lisa White. Total square footage: 1,274. Relevel raised house, Add concrete footings and new block piers. Existing brick veneer will be removed and siding installed. Issued March 4.
Bellglade Drive 1574: $46,552. Owner: Nirav Bhatt. Total square footage not listed. Residential flood remodel. Issued March 7.
Bright View Court 14507: $26,968. Owner: Brenda Grant-Smith. Total square footage: 2,011. Flood damage. Issued March 1.
Canterbury Drive 12477: $47,000. Owner: Cynthia Bonnet. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling flooded house. Issued March 6.
Conrad Drive 3521: $12,159. Owner not listed. Total square footage: 1,561. Residential raising of the house to current base flood elevation. Issued March 6.
E Grant Street 745: $9,000. Owner: Deirdre Moore. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling flooded house. Issued March 4.
Fairway Oaks Avenue 19624: $10,000. Owner: Grady Fauchaux. Total square footage not listed. Issued March 7.
Mable Drive 9022: $12,500. Owner: Travis Baker. Total square footage not listed. Issued March 7.
North 36th Street 739: $3,000. Owner: Ed Alkinmire. Total square footage not listed. Residential remodel. Issued March 1.
Oklahoma Street 277: $35,000. Owner: Lionel Green. Total square footage not listed. Residential remodel. Issued March 7.
Tradition Avenue 2702: $15,000. Owner: Ozzie Fernandez. Total square footage not listed. Remodel of an existing accessory structure. Issued March 6.
W Village Way Drive 18452: $150,000. Owner: Jim and Vicki Fenn. Total square footage: 4,861. Issued March 6.