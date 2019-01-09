Permits issued in East Baton Rouge Parish from Dec. 28-Jan. 3:
CELL TOWER
Pecue Lane 6535: $150,000, owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. New 100 foot cellular tower with 64 square foot equipment shelter on chainwall foundation and 20kW generator on 320 square foot platform. Issued Jan. 3.
COMMERCIAL: NEW
Bluebonnet Boulevard 9700: $1,000,000, owner: David Persac. Total square footage: 3,419. New construction of a building to serve as a branch bank business use, including drive-up facilities and parking to serve. Issued Dec. 28.
Exchequer Drive 7070: $1,500,000, owner not listed. Total square footage: 14,956. New construction of building for business warehouse use, front porch and additional parking to serve, added to site with existing driveway and parking. Includes added firewall. Issued Jan. 3.
COMMERCIAL: PARKING LOT
Highland Road 18313: $1,600,000, owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. Parking lot to serve future 5,411 square footage convenience store with gasoline sales. Issued Jan. 2.
COMMERCIAL: REMODEL
Hennessy Boulevard 5000: $9,000,000, owner: Ken Bower. Total square footage: 13,549. Renovations to OLOL Regional Medical Center, 13,549 square footage of HVAC infrastructure upgrades - package 4. Issued Jan. 3.
Marque Ann Drive 1124: $20,000, owner: Tam Le. Total square footage: 2,000. Interior renovation of 2,000 square footage (former suite B & C areas) for new use as laundromat. Issued Jan. 2.
Maximilian Street 1101: $8,000, owner: Naomi Riley. Total square footage: 2,500. Fire damages repairs to reopen an existing 2500 square footage retail candle and gift shop. Scope of work consists of replacing acoustical ceiling tiles with new drywall; also replace water heater, window unit, and repair a portion of existing tin roof panel, wood rafters. Issued Dec. 31.
Plank Road 13019: $500,000, owner: Patrick George. Total square footage: 7,083. Interior renovation of existing former 33,500 square footage production facility, intention is not to open up the entire facility — only the office and a small warehouse space attached, for business warehouse use. Scope of work includes, fire walls, minor plumbing modification and capping of some lines, electrical and new mechanical. Issued Dec. 31.
South Choctaw Drive 9108: $10,000, owner: Ly Pham. Total square footage: 390. Interior renovation of an existing auto repair body shop, to add a 390 square footage portable paint spray booth. (8,500 square footage max allowable area for F-1). Issued Dec. 31.
South Sherwood Forest Boulevard 5160: $130,000, owner not listed. Total square footage: 5,500. Fire damage repairs to existing restaurant consisting of replacing affected roof decking, drywall, electrical receptacles, replace HVAC ducts as needed. Issued Jan. 2.
Siegen Lane 7060: $260,000, owner not listed. Total square footage: 4,000. Renovation of existing restaurant lease space for same use, same company. Seating for 129 persons. Issued Jan. 2.
Summa Avenue 8225: $238,000, owner: Geoff Morthland. Total square footage: 11,509. Interior renovation to 11,509 square footage portion of existing 85,652 square footage hospital facility for the satellite hospital daily operations. Adding new generator. Issued Jan. 3.
DEMOLITION
Roselawn Avenue 473: owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. Demolition of a two-story commercial building for city of Baton Rouge. Issued Dec. 28.
LAND CLEARING
Old Hammond Highway 9851: $3,000, owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. Land-clearing permit. Issued Jan. 2.
POOL
Mobile Drive 4838: $35,025, owner: Henry Brinkman. Total square footage not listed. Gunite pool. Issued Jan. 3.
Parkside Court 15933: $29,225, owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. Gunite pool. Issued Jan. 3.
RESIDENTIAL: ACCESSORY
Cherry Oak Drive 18650: $7,900, owner: David Wade. Total square footage: 240. 12x18 Accessory patio cover. This is an Alaskan Yellow Cypress Pergola, freestanding next to house. Pergola revised from 12x20 to 12x18. Issued Dec. 28.
RESIDENTIAL: NEW
Flycatcher Drive 509: $250,000, owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,682. Residential home. Issued Jan. 2.
Foxtail Drive 1013: $179,790, owner: Carlin. Total square footage: 2,305. DR Horton. Issued Jan. 2.
Foxtail Drive 1139: $199,680, owner: Carlin. Total square footage: 2,560. DR Horton. Issued Jan. 2.
Great Tern Avenue 12553: $250,000, owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,512. Residential home. Issued Dec. 28.
Great Tern Avenue 12605: $250,000, owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,505. Residential home. Issued Dec. 28.
Meridian Drive 1104: $177,918, owner: Carlin. Total square footage: 2,281. New single-family dwelling. Issued Jan. 2.
Mimosa Street 5018: $329,550, owner: Thomas and Lauren Heap. Total square footage: 4,225. New single-family dwelling. Issued Jan. 3.
Pelican Lakes Parkway 1343: $199,680, owner: Carlin. Total square footage: 2,560. DR Horton. Issued Jan. 2.
RESIDENTIAL: REMODEL
Burns Drive 951: $10,100, owner: Diana Miralda. Total square footage not listed. Issued Dec. 28.
Norwich Drive 4013: $75,000, owner: Bridgette Gasway. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling flooded house. Issued Jan. 3.
Pebblebrook Drive 465: $22,086.75, owner: Lawrence Adams. Total square footage not listed. flood damage. Issued Dec. 31.
Tecumseh Street 2250: $10,000, owner: Clayton Daigle. Total square footage not listed. Fire damage report. Issued Jan. 2.
SOLAR
Cedar Ridge Avenue 13466: $44,380, owner: Renee Bachaleda. Total square footage: 1. Installation of solar panels on existing residential roof. Issued Dec. 31.
Valcour Aime Avenue 3232: $39,904, owner: Richard Burtt. Total square footage: 594. installation of 33 solar panels. Issued Jan. 2.