The Gardere Youth Coalition promoted the Capital Area Transit System, or CATS, with a city tour on July 5.
The tour began at the Gardere Initiative on Ned Avenue and traveled to the Mall of Louisiana, LSU, Southern University, downtown and back to Gardere. The youths toured the Southern University campus and had lunch, walked through the memorials at LSU and raised awareness for Gardere Lane sidewalks.
The coalition, part of the Gardere Initiative, was at the midpoint of its eight-week summer program. Under the program, middle, high school and college youths are hired as camp counselors to the 5- to 11-year-old campers. It is funded by a Drug Free Communities grant, the Mayor’s Summer Youth Employment Program, Volunteers in Service to America and an individual donor.