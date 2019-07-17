Antoine, a 7-month-old pup available for adoption walks Friends of the Animals volunteer Susanna Seals as the 47th annual Kenilworth Independence Day Parade rolls, Wednesday, July 3, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La.
John Van Hoof, left, and Chase Cagle work to hang a banner at the entrance to a home along the parade route before the start of the 47th annual Kenilworth Independence Day Parade, Wednesday, July 3, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La.
Antoine, a 7-month-old pup available for adoption walks Friends of the Animals volunteer Susanna Seals as the 47th annual Kenilworth Independence Day Parade rolls, Wednesday, July 3, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La.
John Van Hoof, left, and Chase Cagle work to hang a banner at the entrance to a home along the parade route before the start of the 47th annual Kenilworth Independence Day Parade, Wednesday, July 3, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La.