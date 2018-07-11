Kenilworth parade celebrates nation's independence Advocate staff report Jul 11, 2018 - 3:00 pm (…) Facebook Twitter Email Buy Now Owen Dietz, 5, reaches out to catch a koozie during the annual Kenilworth Independence Day Parade on Tuesday, July 3, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La. Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK Buy Now Alicia Schexnayder, left, laughs as she holds her great-niece Illiana Hooker, 1, during the annual Kenilworth Independence Day Parade on Tuesday, July 3, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La. Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK Buy Now The annual Kenilworth Independence Day Parade makes it's way down Kenilworth Parkway, Tuesday, July 3, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La. Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK Buy Now Emily Chauvin, left, holds her daughter, Lily Chauvin, 1, as they call out for throws during the annual Kenilworth Independence Day Parade, Tuesday, July 3, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La. Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK Buy Now Renee Fontenot Free tosses cups from her trusty steed, Caddy, during the annual Kenilworth Independence Day Parade, Tuesday, July 3, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La. Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK Buy Now The annual Kenilworth Independence Day Parade makes its way down Kenilworth Parkway, Tuesday, July 3, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La. Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK Buy Now Karen Anderson, right, hands candy to Cayson Brumley, 4, on Daventry Drive during the annual Kenilworth Independence Day Parade, Tuesday, July 3, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La. Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK Buy Now East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore tosses beads to parade goers during the annual Kenilworth Independence Day Parade, Tuesday, July 3, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La. Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK Buy Now A baby blue yet patriotic Bronco makes the turn from Boone Avenue to Daventry Drive during the annual Kenilworth Independence Day Parade, Tuesday, July 3, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La. Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK Buy Now Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome waves from a vehicle during the annual Kenilworth Independence Day Parade, Tuesday, July 3, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La. Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK Buy Now Members of the Baton Rouge Fire Department Engine Co. 10 wave an American Flag on board a fire truck during the annual Kenilworth Independence Day Parade, Tuesday, July 3, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La. Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK Buy Now Kenneth Bahlinger and his patriotic pup, Wilson, 13, make their way down Boone Avenue during the annual Kenilworth Independence Day Parade, Tuesday, July 3, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La. Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK Buy Now Parade goers call out for throws from a passing float during the annual Kenilworth Independence Day Parade, Tuesday, July 3, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La. Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK Facebook Twitter Email Print Save The annual Kenilworth Independence Day Parade rolled July 3 through the streets of the Baton Rouge subdivision. Facebook Twitter Email Print Save View comments Resources Letter to the editor News tips