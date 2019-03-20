The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America has announced that Charlie’s Place Activity and Respite Center, in Baton Rouge, has earned AFA’s “Excellence in Care Dementia Care Program of Distinction.”
Dementia care settings are eligible to achieve this national recognition after successfully undergoing an extensive evaluation of staff, procedures and environment, ensuring best practices in dementia care, according to a news release. This is the fifth time Charlie’s Place Activity and Respite Center has been awarded this national recognition.
“Charlie’s Place Activity and Respite Center has consistently demonstrated an ability to raise the bar on dementia care,” said Charles J. Fuschillo Jr., resident and chief executive officer of AFA.
To earn this distinction, EIC sites must meet certain standards set forth by AFA focusing on the following three areas: facilitating meaningful living, promoting safety and security in the environment, and overall health and wellness of the care community being serviced.
Julie Knight, director of respite and training at Charlie’s Place, said “We are honored to receive the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s Excellence in Care Dementia Program of Distinction. Our organization strives to provide a best practice model for the clients we serve affected by Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias."
Charlie’s Place Activity and Respite Center serves the greater Baton Rouge area by providing education and support programs to individuals and families affected by Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia-related illnesses. Their programs provide cognitive stimulation and social interaction while giving caregivers a much-needed break. They offer a number of programs including music and pet therapy, gardening, arts and crafts, spiritual activities, and exercise.
Charlie’s Place Activity and Respite Center also offers caregiver support groups and educational programs in a person-centered care environment. They have telephone helpline support, a resource library, financial literacy workshops, and social events.
For more information about Charlie’s Place Activity and Respite Center, visit http://alzbr.org/charlies-place-activity-and-respite-centers/.