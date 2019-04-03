Girl Scouts Louisiana East will honor four women with the 2019 Women of Distinction Award at its Women of Distinction luncheon at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 1, at the Renaissance Baton Rouge Hotel, 7000 Bluebonnet Blvd.
All proceeds support the Girl Scout Leadership Experience in Southeast Louisiana.
This year’s honorees are:
- Donna Edwards, wife of Gov. John Bel Edwards
- Angela A. Allen-Bell, associate professor and director of the Louis A. Berry Institute for Civil Rights and Justice, and B.K. Agnihotri endowed professor at the Southern University Law Center
- Beth Courtney, president and CEO of Louisiana Public Broadcasting
- Priscell Holman, community health services representative, Louisiana Health Connections.
“We are honoring these women because they continuously have a positive influence on the women and children in their communities,” said Mary-Patricia Wray, event committee chairwoman. “All of them may not have been Girl Scouts growing up, however, they all represent the Girl Scout mission and work to make the community a better place.”
Tickets for the awards luncheon are $100 per person until April 26, when the cost rises to $125, at gsle.org/wod.