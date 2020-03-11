The Baton Rouge Recreation & Park Commission is planning flashlight egg hunts from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. March 13 at Highland Road Community Park, 14024 Highland Road; and from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. March 14 at Zachary Community Park, 20055 Old Scenic Highway.
Along with the egg hunts, activities will include inflatables, s’mores, arts and crafts, laser tag, face painting, balloon artists and character meet-and-greets, building anticipation for Easter on April 12.
Flashlight egg hunts, especially for teens, will be part of the BRECFlix for Teens movie nights from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. March 14 at Anna T. Jordan Community Park, 1750 Stilt St.; and from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. March 28 at Gus Young Park, 4200 Gus Young Ave. Activities will also include a movie, movie trivia, music and refreshments. To register, visit brec.org/BRECFLIX.
BREC is also offering two egg hunts for the young at heart at BREC’s Adult Leisure Bunny Hops for adults over 50. Come dressed in your Easter best for Bunny Hop Tea Dances from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. April 7 at Milton J. Womack Park, 6201 Florida Blvd.; and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. April 9 at Anna T. Jordan Community Park, 1750 Stilt St.
Finally, gather up the family for BREC’s Eggstravaganza from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 28 at Anna T. Jordan Community Park, 1750 Stilt St. Activities will include themed recreational games, arts and crafts, egg hunts and visits from the Easter bunny.
For information, call (225) 272-9200 or email recreationevents@brec.org.