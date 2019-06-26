The St. George Fire Protection District of Commissioners approved the low bid for construction of a fire station and maintenance, communications and training facilities at its Airline Highway headquarters.
The bid of $12.8 million by Guy Hopkins Construction Co. Inc. was the low bid among the seven qualified contractors who made an offer on the project, according to a news release. Construction is expected to be completed within 16 months of the contract’s signing.
This is St. George Fire Protection District’s largest contract and will bring its administrative and support functions to a common campus. The result will be greatly improved maintenance and training capabilities, the release said.