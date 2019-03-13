The National Merit Scholarship Program has named Dunham School seniors Parker Harris and Luke Russell as National Merit finalists.
The nation's 15,000 National Merit finalists are eligible to compete for National Merit scholarships worth more than $31 million that will be awarded this spring. The National Merit Scholarship Corporation says about 7,500 finalists will win a scholarship.
A Dunham student since the second grade, Harris is the son of Jennifer and J.P. Harris. He plans to pursue a degree in political science and has been accepted thus far to LSU, the University of Georgia, Baylor University, the University of North Carolina and the University of Virginia.
Russell, the son of Julie and Cliff Russell, has been enrolled at Dunham since fourth grade. He has been accepted to Texas A&M University, Auburn University, LSU and Baylor University thus far, with plans to study mechanical engineering.