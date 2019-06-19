Woman's Hospital in Baton Rouge has added a third cancer nurse navigator, Ashli Morales, to a team that helps patients with the expectations and decisions women face during their cancer journey, from diagnosis through survivorship.
Nurse navigators offer individualized assistance to patients, families and caregivers to help facilitate informed decisions and ensure that patients have timely access to information about their care, according to a news release.
“Cancer treatment has changed exponentially over the years, which means that treatment options and decisions have become much more complex as well,” said Cynthia Rabalais, executive director of the Breast & GYN Cancer Pavilion, a partnership with Mary Bird Perkins-Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center. “Research shows that nurse navigators help patients with cancer to feel more supported, informed and prepared for what can be a long and difficult journey.”
Morales, who will serve as a breast cancer nurse navigator, is a registered nurse with 10 years of clinical experience including time spent in the intensive care unit and outpatient cath lab. She also has worked in patient education and pre- and post-operative care. Other members of the multidisciplinary cancer support team are Hanna Arnold, breast cancer nurse navigator; Robin Maggio, oncology social worker; Ashley Marks, GYN cancer nurse navigator; and Robin Strate, oncology dietitian.