Several special awards were presented to 2019 graduates during Runnels High School commencement exercises May 18 in the Gladys Hague Runnels Theatre.
Tyler Robbins was selected to receive the Kiwanis Club’s Most Courteous Student Award, and Ian Lansing was presented with the Knights of Columbus Patriotic Award, according to a news release.
Anna Claire Pousson received the Daughters of the American Revolution Award, which goes to a senior who most exhibits the qualities of patriotism, volunteerism and citizenship.
Twin brothers Aaron and Justin Taliaferro were the recipients of the Youth Merit Award presented by the Military Order of World Wars.
The recipient of the Runnels Spirit Medal was Hannah Page. The award is presented to a student who demonstrates loyalty to the school, involvement in the school and commitment to their school activities and responsibilities. Runnels teachers select one student from each junior and senior high grade to receive this honor.
Carson Badinger was the winner of the Senior Scholarship Medal.
The Raider Citizenship medal was presented to Cade Tate. This award is given to only one student in the entire high school. The recipient is one who exhibits kindness, compassion, friendliness, respect and understanding.
In addition, graduates Daniel Mayeaux and Alex Morgan were recognized for having achieved the rank of Eagle, the highest attainable in American Boy Scouting.