The Urban Restoration Enhancement Corporation has awarded its 2018 Ronnie Edwards Scholarship to Taria Dearbone, a 2018 graduate of Baton Rouge Magnet High School.
Dearbone, an alumna of UREC's youth development program, is currently pursuing a bachelor's in psychology at Southern University.
"In the future, I want to work with counseling departments at schools and identify solutions to mental health. Today, I am one step closer to achieving these goals with the support of the Ronnie Edwards Scholarship," Dearbone said.
The Ronnie Edwards Scholarship honors the legacy and contributions of UREC founder Ronnie Edwards. Edwards founded UREC in 1992, pioneered its youth development initiatives, and championed education, while advancing the organization's purpose of "Building Today's Communities for Tomorrow."