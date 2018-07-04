The SHAC Performing Arts Summer Camp is slated for Monday to July 20 at First Presbyterian Church of Scotlandville, 1246 Rosenwald Road. Camp hours are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.
Workshops include instrumental and vocal music lessons, stylized dance training, creative movement and theater experience with qualified directors. Camp is $10 per day and includes breakfast, lunch and a snack. To register, email ScotlandvilleArts@gmail.com.
The camp is sponsored by the Scotlandville Hornets Alumni Association.