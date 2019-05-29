The Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections swore in 22 new probation and parole officers on May 17 at the Louisiana State Police training auditorium in Baton Rouge. The new officers will work in districts across Louisiana.
During the ceremony, the department recognized the efforts of a few cadets who excelled in various areas:
- Alan Bryant, of Shreveport District, and Brandon Roy, of Lake Charles District, were honor graduates.
- Nicole McCook, of New Iberia District, received the Top Gun Award and the Academic Award.
- Amiee Roy, of Lake Charles District, earned the Physical Fitness award.
- Katie Southern, of Donaldsonville District, received the Uncle Bill Hard Charger Award for always giving 100%.
New probation and parole officers in local districts are:
- Devin McGrew, Donaldsonville District.
- Jasmine Mitchell, Baton Rouge District.
- Amber Silvio. Baton Rouge District.
- Katie Southern, Donaldsonville District.
- Michelle Sullivan, Feliciana District.