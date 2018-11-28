Insurance agent Mike Long has opened an office at 6166 Siegen Lane in the newly developed Siegen Professional Plaza.
The Baton Rouge Area Chamber facilitated a ribbon-cutting event for the GEICO office, including local dignitaries, first responders, representatives from WHLC Architects, Cangelosi Ward Construction and Coldwell Banker Commercial One.
The new GEICO office occupies 7,066 square feet and is the anchor to the Siegen Professional Plaza’s 12,800 total square feet of retail and office space.