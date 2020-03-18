Andrew Wortmann, of Baton Rouge, was one of more than 1,770 students to receive degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison during the winter commencement ceremony.
Wortman graduated with distinction from the College of Engineering with a bachelor of science-mechanical engineering, mechanical engineering degree.
For more on the graduation, see https://news.wisc.edu/at-2019-winter-commencement-grads-step-into-the-beautiful-chaos-that-awaits.
For more information about UW-Madison, visit http://www.wisc.edu.