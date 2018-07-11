Baton Rouge Community College and Praxair are hosting a community kickoff for the Skills Pipeline workforce development program that begins in August.
The kickoff is slated for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. July 19 at the William H. Scott Civic Center, 1200 Major Parkway, New Roads. It’s a chance to learn about educational and career opportunities for welders in Louisiana and to apply for a full welding scholarship package to the college.
Courses available include beginner level plate training at BRCC New Roads, 605 Hospital Road, New Roads and advanced level pipe training at BRCC Port Allen, 3233 Rosedale Road, Port Allen and BRCC Acadian, 3250 N. Acadian Thruway E., Baton Rouge. Courses are evenings only. Applicants must undergo the program application, an interview and a confidential drug screening.
For more information, call (225) 638-8613 or email skills_pipeline@praxair.com.