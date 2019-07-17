Meeting Mike up close Staff report Advocate Staff Jul 17, 2019 - 9:10 am Facebook Twitter SMS Email LSU mascot Mike the Tiger greets Cheney, Emily and Henry Joseph during a recent visit to the LSU campus. Provided Photo by Henry Joseph Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Cheney, Emily and Henry Joseph recently visited Mike the Tiger at his habitat on the LSU campus. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Advocate Staff Follow Advocate Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today View comments Follow Us Facebook Twitter Instagram Email