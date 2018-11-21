The Baton Rouge Area Credit Union Charity Golf Tournament, held Oct. 22 at the Santa Maria Golf Course in Baton Rouge, raised more than $53,000 for Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital.
The hosts of the golf tournament were the Baton Rouge Telco Federal, Campus Federal, EFCU Financial, La Capitol Federal, Neighbors Federal and Pelican State credit unions.
Sponsors hosted tents along the course with food, beverages and games for the golfers. With boudin beignets, brisket quesadillas, jambalaya tacos and more, the tents were a hole-in-one feature of the event. Off-the-course fun included an awards ceremony and more than 100 door prizes for golfers to win.
The second floor pediatric surgery waiting area in the new free-standing hospital will be named in honor of the Baton Rouge Area Credit Unions. Over the past seven years, more than $250,000 has been raised for Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital through the annual golf tournament.