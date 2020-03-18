The spread of the coronavirus has resulted in closure and cancellation announcements from many groups and programs.
Bayou Recovery Convention set for March 20
The Baton Rouge Overeaters group is hosting the Bayou to Recovery: Uncover, Discover, Recover SOAR 8 Recovery Convention and Business Assembly on March 20-22, at the Crowne Plaza in Baton Rouge.
For registration visit brig.eventbrite.com or oabatonrouge.org/soar8/
Baton Roue Zoo postpones some events
BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo announced Friday it plans to remain open. The Zoo’s aquarium will close until further notice, due to being a high touch zone, according to a news release. The Zoo’s 50th birthday celebration, Zippity ZooFest, originally scheduled for March 28-29, will be postponed. A rescheduled date is to be determined.
The zoo takes steps year-round to help keep everyone at the facility as healthy as possible. With the first priority being the safety of guests, staff, volunteers, and animals, the Zoo is taking extra measures in light of recent health concerns to help keep everyone healthy during the coronavirus pandemic.
- Increasing the frequency of cleaning in high-touch areas throughout the Zoo
- increasing the availability of hand-sanitizers in guest areas and offices
- Communicating best practices for maintaining healthy work environments to staff/volunteers
- Following all federal, state and local recommendations
- Closely monitoring real-time updates from the Centers for Disease Control
- Constant monitoring of this very fluid situation
- Any major updates will be posted at bit.ly/3aGoxCW
“The zoo is a remarkable venue for the community to enjoy some fresh air, wild animals, nature and some much-needed calm at this tumultuous time. There are clearly some challenging times ahead, but these are the times when the strength of our communities really shine through,” said Phil Frost, zoo director.
St. Aloysius Child Care's fish fry March 20
St. Aloysius Child Care Center's 26th annual fish fry fundraiser is March 20. Lunch and dinner tickets are $8 a plate. Lunch is preorders only, with pickup in the center's drive-through. Dinner tickets are $10 at the door. Lunch and dinner tickets are not interchangeable. Drive-through opens at 4 p.m., with eat-in service at the school cafeteria from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Music, balloon art and face painting will be in the parish hall. Raffle tickets, $5 each, will also be available; the prize will grow depending on how many tickets are sold and will be split evenly between the winner and SACCC. Drawing will take place in the Parish Hall during the fish fry.
For information and to purchase tickets, visit www.sacccfishfry.org or contact a Child Care Center family.