Report is based on Baton Rouge crime incidents handled by the Baton Rouge Police Department, including burglaries (vehicle, residential and nonresidential), robberies (individual and business), auto theft, homicides and rapes for Jan. 24-31:
District 1
ASSAULT
3500 block of Monroe Avenue; 6 a.m., Jan. 25.
800 block of North Donmoor Avenue; 12:43 p.m., Jan. 29.
BATTERY
1200 block of North Foster Drive; 2:30 p.m., Jan. 25.
2900 block of Hiawatha Street; 6:28 p.m., Jan. 25.
600 block of Landwood Drive; 4:15 p.m., Jan. 25.
3500 block of Monroe Avenue; 6 a.m., Jan. 25.
1200 block of North Ardenwood Drive; 3 a.m., Jan. 27.
6700 block of Rembrandt Avenue; 11:16 p.m., Jan. 28.
1400 block of North 30th Street; 7:30 a.m., Jan. 29.
1100 block of North 48th Street; 10:07 p.m., Jan. 29.
800 block of North Donmoor Avenue; 12:43 p.m., Jan. 29.
6300 block of Greenwell Springs Road; 11:03 p.m., Jan. 29.
CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY
1100 block of North Ardenwood Drive; 7 p.m., Jan. 25.
600 block of Landwood Drive; 3 a.m., Jan. 26.
1200 block of North Ardenwood Drive; 3 a.m., Jan. 27.
900 block of North 29th Street; 3:03 p.m., Jan. 29.
1700 block of Laurel Street; 1:01 a.m., Jan. 30.
FIREARM
2300 block of Rhodes Avenue; 12:17 a.m., Jan. 26.
3700 block of Zion Street; 5 p.m., Jan. 28.
2700 block of Fairfields Avenue; 4:07 p.m., Jan. 29.
INDIVIDUAL ROBBERY
1100 block of North Ardenwood Drive; 11 a.m., Jan. 26.
4800 block of Washington Avenue; 6 p.m., Jan. 27.
NARCOTICS
4500 block of Gus Young Avenue; 4:40 p.m., Jan. 28.
4200 block of Gus Young Avenue; 5 p.m., Jan. 28.
3700 block of Zion Street; 5 p.m., Jan. 28.
2700 block of Fairfields Avenue; 4:07 p.m., Jan. 29.
3300 block of Florida Street; 5:25 p.m., Jan. 30.
NON-RESIDENTIAL BURGLARY
600 block of North 8th Street; 7:30 a.m., Jan. 25.
2500 block of Lobelia Avenue; 7:40 p.m., Jan. 26.
2600 block of Main Street; 7:30 a.m., Jan. 27.
3200 block of Canonicus Street; 11 a.m., Jan. 29 (attempted).
1700 block of Laurel Street; 1:01 a.m., Jan. 30.
NUISANCE
1000 block of Main Street; 1:15 a.m., Jan. 27.
3300 block of Florida Street; 5:25 p.m., Jan. 30.
OTHER
1600 block of Gayosa Street; 9:55 p.m., Jan. 25 (attempted).
1100 block of North Ardenwood Drive; 11 a.m., Jan. 26.
2300 block of Rhodes Avenue; 12:17 a.m., Jan. 26.
1200 block of North Ardenwood Drive; 10:47 p.m., Jan. 27.
1000 block of Main Street; 1:15 a.m., Jan. 27.
1900 block of North Ardenwood Drive; 4:01 p.m., Jan. 28.
1100 block of North Donmoor Avenue; 9:38 p.m., Jan. 28.
600 block of Wooddale Boulevard; 3:57 p.m., Jan. 29.
3300 block of Florida Street; 1:31 a.m., Jan. 31.
RESIDENTIAL BURGLARY
1200 block of North Foster Drive; 2:30 p.m., Jan. 25.
2000 block of Lobdell Boulevard; 7:50 a.m., Jan. 25.
1800 block of Ellerslie Drive; 8:30 a.m., Jan. 29.
THEFT
1500 block of North Acadian West Thruway; 1:30 a.m., Jan. 25.
2000 block of Beaumont Drive; 9:25 a.m., Jan. 25 (attempted).
3800 block of Choctaw Drive; 11:59 p.m., Jan. 26.
2300 block of Plank Road; 7:41 p.m., Jan. 26.
1500 block of North Acadian West Thruway; 11:50 a.m., Jan. 27.
3400 block of North Street; 8 a.m., Jan. 27.
1900 block of Plank Road; 1 p.m., Jan. 27.
1900 block of Wooddale Court; 3:22 p.m., Jan. 27.
1900 block of Plank Road; 6:44 p.m., Jan. 28.
500 block of Wooddale Boulevard; 12:01 a.m., Jan. 28.
600 block of Wooddale Boulevard; 3:57 p.m., Jan. 29.
7600 block of Airline Highway; 8 a.m., Jan. 30.
VEHICLE BURGLARY
1900 block of Mulberry Street; 8:40 p.m., Jan. 26.
400 block of Thornwood Drive; 11:30 p.m., Jan. 27.
8100 block of Albert Drive; midnight, Jan. 28.
District 2
ASSAULT
1900 block of Alabama Street; 9:33 a.m., Jan. 25.
2700 block of Alaska Street; 11:53 p.m., Jan. 25.
3000 block of North Boulevard; 9:09 a.m., Jan. 25.
200 block of Apartment Court Drive; 8:29 p.m., Jan. 26.
4600 block of Earl Gros Avenue; 3:41 p.m., Jan. 26.
600 block of South 10th Street; 3:53 p.m., Jan. 27.
400 block of Government Street; 11:39 a.m., Jan. 30.
BATTERY
6300 block of Bluebonnet Boulevard; 10:57 p.m., Jan. 26.
7600 block of Andrea Drive; 7:43 p.m., Jan. 27.
600 block of St. Charles Street; 4:50 p.m., Jan. 31.
CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY
200 block of Apartment Court Drive; 9:10 p.m., Jan. 25.
1900 block of Alabama Street; 3:14 a.m., Jan. 26.
4500 block of Tigerland Avenue; 4:11 p.m., Jan. 26.
FIREARM
3200 block of Highland Road; 12:05 a.m., Jan. 26.
1200 block of Pear Street; 6:19 a.m., Jan. 26.
1800 block of Colorado Street; 11:50 p.m., Jan. 27.
1700 block of Duane Street; 9:46 p.m., Jan. 28.
4000 block of Nicholson Drive; 4:37 p.m., Jan. 28.
INDIVIDUAL ROBBERY
4100 block of Burbank Drive; 12:47 a.m., Jan. 27.
100 block of East Washington Street; 1:03 a.m., Jan. 28.
NARCOTICS
4700 block of Tigerland Avenue; 1:16 p.m., Jan. 25.
4300 block of Government Street; 3:12 a.m., Jan. 26.
2000 block of Colorado Street; 3:15 p.m., Jan. 28.
1000 block of East I-10; 1:10 p.m., Jan. 28.
NON-RESIDENTIAL BURGLARY
7000 block of Kodiak Drive; 8:30 a.m., Jan. 25.
2400 block of Government Street; 12:55 a.m., Jan. 26.
800 block of East Polk Street; 9:15 p.m., Jan. 27.
OTHER
2700 block of Alaska Street; 11:53 p.m., Jan. 25.
4700 block of Alvin Dark Avenue; 1:38 a.m., Jan. 25.
4900 block of Alvin Dark Avenue; 5:52 p.m., Jan. 25.
1100 block of Bob Pettit Drive; 8:48 p.m., Jan. 25.
1000 block of Government Street; 11:26 p.m., Jan. 25.
400 block of Maximilian Street; 11:26 p.m., Jan. 25.
4300 block of Nicholson Drive; 5:40 p.m., Jan. 25.
5200 block of Nicholson Drive; 6:30 p.m., Jan. 25.
3600 block of Perkins Road; 3:10 a.m., Jan. 25.
200 block of St. Vincent De Paul Place; 12:18 p.m., Jan. 25.
4700 block of Tigerland Avenue; 1:16 p.m., Jan. 25.
4300 block of Government Street; 3:12 a.m., Jan. 26.
1100 block of Lee Drive; 1 a.m., Jan. 26.
3500 block of Perkins Road; 12:31 a.m., Jan. 26.
2100 block of Terrace Avenue; 11:30 a.m., Jan. 26.
1100 block of Bob Pettit Boulevard; 2:20 a.m., Jan. 27.
7500 block of Corporate Boulevard; 1 p.m., Jan. 28.
THEFT
1900 block of Alabama Street; 9:33 a.m., Jan. 25.
1400 block of Brightside Drive; 7:11 p.m., Jan. 25.
4300 block of Convention Street; 9:48 a.m., Jan. 25.
3500 block of Government Street; 10:10 p.m., Jan. 25.
5100 block of Highland Road; 8:56 p.m., Jan. 25.
10300 block of North Mall Drive; 10:20 p.m., Jan. 25.
900 block of Myrtle Street; 10:47 p.m., Jan. 25.
4700 block of Tigerland Avenue; 1:16 p.m., Jan. 25.
2400 block of Valley Street; 8:01 p.m., Jan. 25.
7600 block of Andrea Drive; 5:04 p.m., Jan. 26.
4200 block of Burbank Drive; 4 a.m., Jan. 26.
3600 block of Government Street; 8:12 p.m., Jan. 26.
10500 block of South Mall Drive; 1:55 p.m., Jan. 26.
4600 block of Constitution Avenue; 2:20 a.m., Jan. 28.
9300 block of Mall of Louisiana Boulevard; 8:01 p.m., Jan. 28.
1200 block of Mayfair Hill Drive; 1:54 p.m., Jan. 28.
2800 block of Alaska Street; 8:45 a.m., Jan. 29.
4200 block of Nicholson Drive; 8:15 p.m., Jan. 29.
4400 block of Perkins Road; 2:07 p.m., Jan. 29.
6800 block of Bluebonnet Boulevard; 12:56 p.m., Jan. 30.
VEHICLE BURGLARY
7600 block of Bles Avenue; 8 p.m., Jan. 25.
1100 block of Bob Pettit Boulevard; 11:30 p.m., Jan. 25.
9200 block of Boone Drive; 6:43 a.m., Jan. 25.
1100 block of Flora Lane; 10:33 a.m., Jan. 25.
6800 block of Kodiak Drive; 2 a.m., Jan. 25 (attempted).
7000 block of Kodiak Drive; 8:30 a.m., Jan. 25.
7600 block of Bles Avenue; 8:34 a.m., Jan. 26.
5600 block of Essen Lane; 7:15 p.m., Jan. 26.
2900 block of Perkins Road; 9:33 p.m., Jan. 26.
4000 block of Lake Beau Pre' Boulevard; 7:30 p.m., Jan. 27.
2100 block of Plantation Lane; 9 p.m., Jan. 27.
1600 block of Cedar Lake Drive; 5:05 a.m., Jan. 28.
1400 block of Lake Calais Court; 1:32 p.m., Jan. 28.
1400 block of Lake Calais Court; 11:30 p.m., Jan. 28.
100 block of Live Oak; 4:47 a.m., Jan. 28.
1100 block of Park Boulevard; 5:10 a.m., Jan. 28.
District 3
INDIVIDUAL ROBBERY
1800 block of Chevelle Drive; 3 p.m., Jan. 29.
OTHER
9600 block of Airline Highway; 7:40 p.m., Jan. 25.
THEFT
9100 block of Airline Highway; 10 p.m., Jan. 25.
*Includes attempted homicides