The College Board has awarded AP Scholar designations to 74 recent alumni and students at Catholic High School in Baton Rouge in recognition of their exceptional achievement on college-level Advanced Placement exams.
Allen Duggar and Nicholas Robert qualified for the National AP Scholar Award by earning an average score of at least 4 on all AP exams taken and scores of 4 or higher on eight or more of these exams. The highest possible score a student can receive on an AP exam is 5.
Joseph Alexander, Edward Alumbaugh, Hunter Antie, Eli Barbin, Daniel Barfield, Kyle Becnel, Everett Bonner, Hunter Doiron, Jack Fuselier, Joshua Langlois, Reece Lantz, Jack Lieux, Carson Mack, Joseph Mengis, Charles Nolan, Stewart Roeling, Sayer Sauviac, Garrett Tassin, Andrew Wilkins, Logan Wingerter and Daniel Woodruff qualified for the AP Scholar with Distinction Award by earning an average grade of at least 3.5 on all AP exams and grades of 3 or higher on five or more of these exams.
Luke Bella, Luke Cockfield, Christopher Cronin, Joel Keller, Sean Kennedy, Jacob Leblanc, Jacob Limbocker, Kevin Oubre, Joshua Pforr, Marshall St. Amant, Philip Tullier and Lyndon Wilbert qualified for the AP Scholar with Honor Award by earning an average grade of at least 3.25 on all AP exams and grades of 3 or higher on four or more of these exams.
Thomas Baxter, Jackson Bell, Joshua Boudreaux, Andrew Burns, Alejandro Cordova, Ross DeNicola, John Dial, Francis Doan, James Douet, Nicholas Fanguy, Elliot Fontenot, Garrett Gamble, Lance Gaupp, Jonathan Greer Jr., Spencer Heitman, Thomas Hertel, Landry Kerth, Jefferson Koonce, James Lalonde, Charles Landry, Lance Landry, Nicholas Landry, Harper Massey, Jack Matthews, Benjamin Mayeux, William Miles, Brennan Mouton, Daylen Morris, Jacob Nguyen, Mason Nyboer, Tucker Poret, Nicholas Schmitt, Andrew Shea, Christian Thompson, Christian Vidrine, Cole Weidman, Andrew Whitehead, Jack Wilfert and Broderick Wong qualified for the AP Scholar Award by completing three or more AP examinations with grades of 3 or higher.
Most of the nation’s colleges and universities award credit, advanced placement or both, based on successful performances on the AP exams.