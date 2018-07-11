The Protostripes Center at LSU Innovation Park has moved operations to a new office space boasting four times the space as the original facility.
Protostripes was launched in 2014 to help Louisiana businesses acquire the technologies to design and create prototypes at an affordable price. LSU engineering interns guide clients through the process and can develop prototypes in a matter of weeks.
“Previously, many of our companies had to contract with out-of-state prototype makers at 10 times the costs and timelines of six months or more,” said Charles D’Agostino, executive director of LSU Innovation Park.
The average prototype costs just under $300, reducing out-of-pocket expenses for many clients. Protostripes has churned out more than 100 prototypes since 2014 and expects production to increase thanks to the new facility and new technologies.