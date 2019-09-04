A junior at St. Michael the Archangel Diocesan Regional High School, Madelyn Adcock, is the recipient of the Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy Award from the Association of Fundraising Professionals. She will be recognized during a Nov. 12 ceremony at the Renaissance Hotel in Baton Rouge.
Adcock raised a total of $11,000 for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, the most money raised in the Baton Rouge market.
She also received the Best Leadership Essay Award and the Danny Promise Award, which was voted on by her peers.
Adcock said she found out about the St. Jude Leadership Society through St. Michael when she received an email about the program. “I was intrigued so I applied to be a part of it,” she said, “I have always known about St. Jude and the amazing things they do for the families that are there, but I wanted to get an even closer look at how it all worked.”
She said she learned so many things from her experience but what stood out most was how much support she had. “Every single donation that was made was greatly appreciated, but I was completely overwhelmed by the generosity and support from my St. Michael family.
“I hope my participation raises awareness among kids my age and encourages them to do what they can. If the money I raised can help even one child, or one family, I feel like I have done my part,” Adcock said.