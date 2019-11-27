CASA needs adult volunteers
Capital Area Court Appointed Special Advocate Association urgently needs caring adults — especially men, and African American individuals — to become voices for children in the foster care system.
CASA volunteers serve as advocates for abused children who have been placed in foster care, according to a news release. CASA volunteers do not provide legal representation, nor do they replace social workers. A CASA volunteer is an independent voice speaking solely for the best interests of the child with the ultimate goal being a safe, permanent home.
Community volunteers are needed in order for Capital Area CASA to continue serving every child who needs a voice in our community. No special background is required. The first step to becoming a CASA volunteer is to attend one of the following 45-minute orientation sessions at the CASA office, 848 Louisiana Ave.:
- 5 p.m. Wednesday
- 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14
- 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17
- 9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23
- 4:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30
CASA is accepting applications for the next volunteer training class, which begins Jan. 14. To learn more about becoming a CASA volunteer, call (225) 379-8598, visit casabr.org or email volunteer@casabr.org.
Emerge School for Autism Open House
Emerge School for Autism is holding an open house at 6 p.m. Monday for anyone interested in registering a child for its 2020 kindergarten classes.
The Emerge Center, 7784 Innovation Park Drive, is under construction and will be completed in the spring of 2020.
The Emerge School for Autism is the first tuition-free charter school for children with an autism spectrum disorder in Louisiana.
Magnolia Mound Christmas Faire
Costumed presenters will conjure up the convivial fun of an 1816 Christmas party during the Magnolia Mound Christmas Faire from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the 1791 plantation house museum, 2161 Nicholson Drive.
Guided tours of the house, which usually cost $10, will be free during the event. Presenters portraying members of the Armand Duplantier family will encourage visitors to enjoy live music, hayrides and games; view the wares of local artisans; and check out the work of a blacksmith. At the end of the day, there will be a traditional bonfire.
For information about Magnolia Mound, visit www.brec.org/index.cfm/park/MagnoliaMoundPlantation.