Starmount Insurance Co. is awarding $10,000 to public elementary schoolteachers as part of the company's new annual Strong Schools Grants program.
The program supports teachers with innovative ideas for increasing student engagement and approaches to learning. More than 40 teachers in the East Baton Rouge Parish school system applied to receive grants of up to $1,000 to purchase equipment and resources. The grant recipients are:
- Cecilia Flores, LaSalle Elementary, to purchase books in both Spanish and English to promote reading at home
- Emily Hand, Mayfair Laboratory School, to create an interactive gardenscape for kindergarten through fifth grade to explore science concepts
- Katelyn Fage, Mayfair Laboratory School, to purchase iPads to expose students to different aspects of technology, as well as teach them to make educational videos
- Gia Washington, Claiborne Elementary, to purchase materials to charter the first Claiborne Council, a student-led organization that plans monthly campus activities
- Marie Perret Ivey, Highland Elementary, to purchase classroom tools and playsets to expose students to a variety of careers
- Maribeth Andereck, Crestworth Elementary, to purchase equipment so students can get access to other classrooms, arrange virtual field trips and have guests visit via Skype
- Cheryle Peters, Howell Park Elementary, to purchase a Makey Makey STEM Pack to teach students how to conduct electricity and design code to possibly spark an interest in engineering
- Jamie Woolfolk, Merrydale Elementary, to provide students with novels to support the Louisiana Guidebook curriculum and a field trip to the State Capitol
- Keisha Skinner, Buchanan Elementary, to purchase "Buddy Bags" for students, a project and activity designed to build their love of reading outside of the classroom
- Sarah Norman, La Belle Aire Elementary, to purchase iPad Minis and apps for students to overcome language barriers.