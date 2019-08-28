BASF’s TDI plant in Geismar has earned recognition from the American Chemistry Council for its program of recyclling the nickel catalyst used in the production of diaminotoluene (TDA), a compound used in the production of polyurethane.
The plant is the winner of the council's 2019 Responsible Care award for waste minimization, reuse and recycling.
The plant used to dispose of the nickel catalyst after it became contaminated with TDA residue, a news release said. In 2015, BASF implemented a process of washing the nickel catalyst for sale. Since then, the improvement has saved more than $300,000.
“We want to make sure we are taking the right measures from an environmental and a sustainability standpoint,” said Shontel Stewart, BASF environmental, health and safety specialist for Polyol and TDI. “We look at all alternative methods before sending anything to disposal.”
In addition to the ACC Responsible Care Award, BASF also received the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality 2019 Environmental Leadership Program Award in recognition of outstanding achievement toward safeguarding the environment and the community.
“This was a threefold benefit,” said Daniel Wolf, leader of the Geismar environmental team. “We were able to reclaim the material, it no longer went for disposal to a landfill, and the washing technique of the project led to reduced potential exposure hazards for personnel handling the material."