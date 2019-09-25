The National Merit Scholarship Program has chosen six Catholic High School seniors as finalists in its 2020 competition, and has awarded National Merit Commended honors to nine additional CHS students.
About 1.5 million juniors in about 21,000 high schools across the nation entered the 2020 National Merit scholarship competition by taking the 2018 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.
The nationwide pool of semifinalists, representing less than 1% of U.S. high school seniors, includes the highest-scoring entrants in each state. The semifinalists from Catholic High School are:
- Nicholas Fanguy, the son of Marissa and Keith Fanguy, who attended St. George School
- Connor Finucane, the son of Veronica and the late Frank Finucane, who attended Our Lady of Mercy School
- Elliot Fontenot, the son of Myrtis and Dr. David Fontenot, who attended St. Aloysius School
- Jefferson Koonce, the son of Edy and Jeff Koonce, who attended The Dunham School
- Joshua Langlois, the son of Michelle and Jeff Langlois, who attended Most Blessed Sacrament School
- Stewart Roeling, the son of Ann and Van Roeling, who attended St. George School.
The remaining two-thirds (about 34,000) of the approximately 50,000 high scorers on the PSAT/NMSQT qualify for National Merit Commended honors. The nine CHS seniors to receive National Merit Commended honors are:
- Cade Acosta, the son of Kristen and Jeremy Acosta, who attended St. Theresa Middle School in Gonzales
- Joseph Alexander, the son of Marie Carmody and Stephen Alexander, who attended St. Thomas More School
- Daniel Barfield, the son of Nan and Tim Barfield, who attended Our Lady of Mercy School
- Roberto Carreras, the son of Lilia and Eduardo Carreras, who attended St. Aloysius School
- Gregory Juge II, the son of Kelly and Gregory Juge, who attended Most Blessed Sacrament School
- Ned Mayeaux, the son of Lisa and Paul Mayeaux, who attended St. Aloysius School
- Macullen Mire, the son of Dawn and Jeff Mire, who attended St. Aloysius School
- Tucker Poret, the son of Laura and Brad Poret, who attended St. George School
- Andrew Whitehead, the son of Kate and Russell Whitehead, who attended St. Andrew The Apostle School in New Orleans.