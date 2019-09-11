Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center recently received two honors recognizing its care for stroke and heart failure patients.
It received the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With the Guidelines-Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award with Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite Plus for the second time. For the first time, it received the American Heart Association's Heart Failure Silver Plus Quality Achievement Award.
These awards recognize the hospital’s commitment to providing the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines based on the latest scientific evidence.
Our Lady of the Lake is Joint Commission-accredited as a Certified Primary Stroke Center of Excellence for its comprehensive system for rapid diagnosis and treatment of stroke patients, a news release said.
