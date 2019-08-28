Woman's Hospital in Baton Rouge has invested in patented electrostatic technology to deliver disinfectant to the sides, underside and backside of surfaces, which conventional cleaning methods might miss.
Healthcare facilities must contend with a wide range of infection threats, from influenza viruses to antimicrobial-resistant organisms such as methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus that can cause healthcare-associated infections, according to a news release.
Research shows when healthcare facilities take specific steps to prevent health care-associated infections, rates can decrease by more than 70%.
The Clorox Total 360 System works by delivering a flow of charged particles that are attracted to surfaces with a force stronger than gravity. With this technology, Woman's Hospital can achieve comprehensive surface treatment, quickly and easily, ensuring a cleaner, healthier environment for patients, staff and visitors, according to the release.
"Many of our patients are mothers who bring their families to appointments and it's our top priority to thoroughly disinfect our public spaces including waiting rooms, hallways and play areas for children," environmental services director Johnathan Landor said.