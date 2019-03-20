St. Michael the Archangel High School has chosen Allyson LaBorde, a member of its Class of 1999, as its 2018-19 diocesan distinguished graduate.
LaBorde is the Upper School assistant principal at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic School. She began her teaching career 13 years ago in the Baton Rouge area. She spent her first years in the Catholic school system before returning to LSU to acquire her master’s degree in educational leadership, according to a news release.
LaBorde said she recognizes that her experiences growing up in Catholic schools influences her direction in life, and her role as an educator.
“I feel like with each passing year of teaching, I learned more from my students than they learned from me, she said. "As an educator, you learn that the most important thing you give your students is not necessarily the academics, but it’s teaching them compassion, kindness and love.”
She also believes in teaching each student to live out God’s will in everything they do, through respect and joy.