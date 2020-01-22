St. Michael the Archangel High School has established a Memorial Scholarship in the name of alumna Carley McCord ’07.
McCord, 30, died Dec. 28 in Lafayette in the crash of a plane headed to the LSU vs. Oklahoma game in Atlanta, Georgia. While in high school, she was an active member of her school community and was a member of the powerlifting team, peer ministry, and school choir.
In 2018, McCord was named the St. Michael High School alumnus of the year. She remained active in her alma mater, serving as emcee for the annual auction, mentoring students at career day, and helping launch the school's multimedia program.
To make a donation in honor of Carley Ann McCord, visit www.smhsbr.org/giving/carley-mccord-memorial-scholarship. For questions on the scholarship or other ways to honor McCord's legacy, contact advancement director Josh Galasso at JGalasso@smhsbr.org.