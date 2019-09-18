Family medicine physician Rachael Kermis recently joined Baton Rouge General Physicians.
Kermis earned her undergraduate degree from Cornell University in human biology, health and society, and her medical degree from Ross University School of Medicine. She completed her residency while serving as chief resident in the Tulane University Family Medicine residency program at Baton Rouge General, where she will now serve on the faculty as a preceptor.
An active member in the American Academy of Family Physicians and a board member for the Louisiana Academy of Family Physicians, Kermis also volunteers as a physician with Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Service at LSU football games and alongside other physicians providing free sports physicals.
Kermis practices at the Baton Rouge Family Medical Center, 8595 Picardy Ave., Suite 100. To make an appointment, call (225) 763-4900.