Tara High School has been recognized as one of 887 Gold Standard Schools by Next Gen Personal Finance, in recognition of the access it provides to personal finance courses.
NGPF is a nonprofit that works to bring financial education to every high schooler in America.
Including students in Alabama, Missouri, Tennessee, Utah and Virginia, which have state graduation requirements for personal finance, just 1 in 6 U.S. students is required to take personal finance to graduate. Half of U.S. high school students currently attend a school where a teacher is using the NGPF curriculum.