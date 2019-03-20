Connor Porthouse, a 15-year-old sophomore at Runnels High School in Baton Rouge, has earned a 36 or perfect score on the ACT, acing the college readiness exam on his rookie attempt.
“I’m really, really happy and glad I don’t have to take it again,” Connor said with a smile.
Only one-tenth of one percent of students who take the ACT achieve the highest possible score. That’s about one in every 1,000 students.
To prepare for the exam, Connor said he read ACT review books and took a practice test at home, which helped. But he also credits the honors and Advanced Placement courses he has been able to get at Runnels.
“I take as many as I can,” he said. “They’re faster-paced and you learn a lot of interesting stuff. I like the challenge of them.”
Connor is the son of Kristina and Jon Porthouse. Outside of his classwork, he plays cello and participated in the 2018 High School Honors Performance Series at Carnegie Hall in New York City. At Runnels, he is active in the Robotics Club and Mu Alpha Theta, the math honor society. When he gets to college, his plan is to study aeronautical engineering.
He is the second Runnels student to earn highest possible score on the ACT this school year. Senior Anna Kadi, recently named a 2019 National Merit finalist, also scored a perfect 36.