Among those at the FIRST Lego League elementary robotics expo are, front row from left, Jacelynn Cavalier from the Baton Rouge Center for Visual and Performing arts; India Jones and Semya James from Villa del Rey Creative Sciences and Arts Magnet School; Braylon Ramsey from White Hills Elementary School in Baker; Carlajae Lewis from Capitol Middle School; Elijah Johnson of Northeast Elementary School; and Raiden Tyler and Brent Harrington from Riveroaks Elementary School; and second row, Andrew Hebert of Teachers Pay Teachers; Corrie Manieri of the Baton Rouge Area Foundation; Shaun Foy and Jeff Francis of the QDS Systems engineering firm; and Breanna Fortenberry of the NASA Stennis Space Center.