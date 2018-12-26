FIRST_Lego_Cavalier_Jones

Among those at the FIRST Lego League elementary robotics expo are, front row from left, Jacelynn Cavalier from the Baton Rouge Center for Visual and Performing arts; India Jones and Semya James from Villa del Rey Creative Sciences and Arts Magnet School; Braylon Ramsey from White Hills Elementary School in Baker; Carlajae Lewis from Capitol Middle School; Elijah Johnson of Northeast Elementary School; and Raiden Tyler and Brent Harrington from Riveroaks Elementary School; and second row, Andrew Hebert of Teachers Pay Teachers; Corrie Manieri of the Baton Rouge Area Foundation; Shaun Foy and Jeff Francis of the QDS Systems engineering firm; and Breanna Fortenberry of the NASA Stennis Space Center.

 PROVIDED PHOTO

"Let's Geaux to the Moon" was the theme for a FIRST Lego League elementary robotics expo held Dec. 7 by the Foundation For East Baton Rouge School System.

This fall, 18 teams of fourth-graders from the East Baton Rouge Parish school system pursued a Mission Moon challenge posed by FIRST Lego League Junior. They learned about the moon and explored what kinds of problems they would need to solve to live there.

Exploration of the theme was done with an exclusive Lego Education kit. Using this model as a starting point, teams designed a new model, learning basic engineering and programming skills, and applying those concepts to make their model move.

During the expo, the teams demonstrated their robotic model solutions and shared their learning experiences through posters.

Tags

View comments