"Let's Geaux to the Moon" was the theme for a FIRST Lego League elementary robotics expo held Dec. 7 by the Foundation For East Baton Rouge School System.
This fall, 18 teams of fourth-graders from the East Baton Rouge Parish school system pursued a Mission Moon challenge posed by FIRST Lego League Junior. They learned about the moon and explored what kinds of problems they would need to solve to live there.
Exploration of the theme was done with an exclusive Lego Education kit. Using this model as a starting point, teams designed a new model, learning basic engineering and programming skills, and applying those concepts to make their model move.
During the expo, the teams demonstrated their robotic model solutions and shared their learning experiences through posters.