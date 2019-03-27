The Family and Human Development Unit of the Southern University AgCenter will hold a free personal health history workshop focusing on heart health from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. April 5 at the Smith-Brown Memorial Student Union, 500 Jesse Stone Ave.
Workshop topics will include heart attack risks, Medicaid and Medicare, eating for a healthy heart, power of attorney and living wills, mental health and well-being, the hazards of smoking, and personal safety and security.
To register, visit suagcenter.com by April 2.
For additional information about the Personal Health History Workshop, email Milissia_jbaptiste@suagcenter.com or delores_johnson@suagcenter.com, or call (225) 771-2583.