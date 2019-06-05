Among the 50 members of the Runnels School Class of 2019 are 22 who have have attended the school continuously since first grade or before, including eight who have been at the school since they were 2 years old.
During commencement exercises May 18, each of these "lifers" paid tribute to their parents with flowers and hugs.
The “lifers” who started in the 2-year-olds’ class are AnnaClaire Courville, London Deshotel, Eric Huygues, Amelia Jennings, Ryan Lam, Emma Tooraen, Rachel Wehbe and Thomas Worsham. “Lifers” who began at Runnels in the 3- or 4-year-olds’ classes, kindergarten or first grade are Hannah Barback, Hannah Cassano, Jesse Griffin, Caroline Henning, Anna Kadi, Griffin Kennedy, Alex Morgan, Kayleigh Nicholson, Anna Claire Pousson, Micah Roper, Spencer Spivak, Steven Spivak, Aaron Taliaferro and Justin Taliaferro.