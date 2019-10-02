Forum 35 has chosen 34 representatives of Baton Rouge’s business, civic, and nonprofit sectors as participants in the 2019 cohort of its John W. Barton Sr., Community Leadership Development Program.
Members of the 2019 cohort are:
- Jason Avelar, Baton Rouge Area Chamber
- Maya Bennett, BASIS Baton Rouge
- Kirbie Buckles, Wolters Kluwer
- Paul Cassisa, Elifin Realty
- Kaneisha Chaney, Nonprofit Consultant
- Locke Chauvin, McGlinchey Stafford PLLC
- Amy Cimo, Community Coffee Company
- Dr. Joshua Davidson, Williamson Eye Clinic
- Amy DeJean, Robert Half
- Caitlin Demarest, Diane Allen & Associates
- Brooke Duncan, City Year Baton Rouge
- Kristen Edson, East Baton Rouge Parish Library
- Jamie Freeman, The Tatman Group
- Connor Gilbert, Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality
- Danielle Guadamud, BXS Insurance
- Jonathan Hill, Franklin Associates, LLC
- Travis Hutchins, Baton Rouge Area Foundation
- Zac Lemoine, Office of the Governor
- Tyler Litt, New Schools For Baton Rouge
- Danielle Mack, Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center
- Loren McIntyre, Beverly Brooks Thompson for Senate Campaign
- Brian Melancon, Pennington Biomedical Research Center
- Olivia Montgomery, Ursuline Highland LLC, Southern University Law Center
- Janel Page, McMains Children’s Developmental Center
- Kristina Pepelko, Kristinapepelko.com
- Mandy Perret, Dutchtown High School
- Marlee Pittman, Mid City Redevelopment Alliance
- Catherine Santos
- Chris Simoneaux, Assurance Financial
- Nicholas Smith, Hannis T. Bourgeois, LLP
- Allison Smith, Louisiana Board of Regents
- Jamee Steele, The Tatman Group
- Clay Turner, Kids’ Orchestra, Inc.
- Elizabeth Walker, Louisiana Art & Science Museum.
Classes began in September and will conclude in December 2019. This year’s expanded Barton program includes in-depth sessions on Baton Rouge’s arts and culture; issues facing Baton Rouge and how young professionals can make a difference; honing skills for service in the community; and learning how to break down the barriers that divide the Baton Rouge community. The revamped 2019 program also kicked off an exclusive Mentor Connection Program which pairs participants with executives and community leaders.
For more information, visit forum35.org/barton. Questions regarding the program can be directed to Ethan Melancon at ethan@forum35.org or barton@forum35.org.