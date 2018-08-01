Larry Freeman, a graduate of the Southern University Land-Grant Campus' Small Farmer Agricultural Leadership Institute, was one of six recipients of the Louisiana Century Farm Award.
The award, which was presented by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry and the LSU AgCenter, is given to families who have owned and consistently farmed on Louisiana land for at least 100 years, a news release said.
The Amite resident said he learned about the award from Frank Taylor, director of the Winston County Self Help Cooperative, at one of the Southern University AgCenter’s Parish Field Day’s.
“I didn’t know what the award was or what it would bring out,” Freeman said. “Frank, along with Dawn Mellion-Patin at the Southern University AgCenter and Warner Hall, encouraged me to apply for the award, but Frank almost just made me do it.”
To qualify for the award, Freeman said he had to complete an application and do some research on the ownership of his family’s farm. He was able to find court records showing that his grandfather had purchased approximately 160 acres of land for $1,280; less than 10 years after slavery.
“He (Freeman’s grandfather) didn’t know how to write his name so he signed his name with an X,” Freeman said.
He was also able to find U.S. Department of Agriculture records showing that his uncle had applied for USDA assistance while farming the land.
“I completed the application and they verified that all the information was correct,” he said.
Freeman, along with the A&F Farms from New Iberia; Ardoyne Plantation from Schriever; the Cornist Family from Delhi; DeJean Family Farms, LLC from Church Point; and the O.E. Williams Trust from Many were presented with plaques June 22 during the Louisiana Farm Bureau’s 96th Annual Convention in New Orleans.
“A lot of gratitude goes to my grandfather for not selling the land,” said Freeman who noted that he knows several families how have lost their land.
“My grandfather never filed the court records showing that he divided the land up for his children,” Larry said. “I didn’t understand that, but I think he did it that way to make sure the land stayed like a farm.”
Freeman is also a graduate from the LSU AgCenter’s Master Cattleman’s Program and is a member of the Cattleman’s Association.
He serves as an advocate, encouraging individuals in his community to continue farming their land and to eat heathy.
The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry has presented 59 families with the Louisiana Century Farm Award since 2014. To be eligible for the award, families must have at least 20 acres of the original founder’s land, produce at least $1,000 in farm income annually and at least one owner must be a resident of Louisiana.
Families interested in finding out if their farm is eligible for the award can contact, Lillie Adams Wiley at the department at (318) 949-3225 or go to lsuagcenter.com.