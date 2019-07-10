Pelican State Credit Union awarded $15,000 in scholarships to 14 college-bound students this year, with one winner from each of Pelican’s 11 branch parishes and one out-of-state winner.
Plus, for the first time this year, the credit union offered two new $1,000 awards designed to benefit students who have excelled in specific areas outside of their scholastic record. The Heart for Service Award was created to honor a student who exhibited outstanding service and dedication to their community, and the Pelican Perseverance Award was created to help a student who displayed strength and commitment to overcome adversity and challenges in their life.
Locally, $1,000 scholarships went to Runnels School graduate Ryan Lam, who is a member of the credit union at 450 N. Lobdell Blvd. in Baton Rouge; and to East Ascension High School graduate Kendall Adams, who is a member of the credit union at 17026 Airline Highway in Prairieville.
Other scholarship recipients are:
- Kennedy Chatman, Academy of the Sacred Heart
- Ambria Cook, Kentwood High Magnet School
- Isaiah Goodly, Alfred M. Barbe High School
- David Griffin Jr., Ruston High School
- Kristopher Jones, Full Armor Christian Academy in Henderson, Texas
- Lora Lott, Captain Shreve High School
- Karlee Nunez, South Cameron High School
- Jamyse Robinson, East Feliciana High School
- Morgan Setliff, Pineville High School
- Sydney Toms, Buckeye High School
- Madeline Turner, Episcopal School of Acadiana
- Peyton Watson, Denham Springs High School.
A volunteer committee made up of Pelican employees scored the scholarship applications based on academic achievement, extracurricular activities, leadership and community service.
Scholarship applications are accepted starting in January of each year. For information on eligibility and the application process, call (800) 351-4877 or visit pelicanstatecu.com/teampelican.