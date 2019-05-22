Ochsner Eat Fit partners across the state will host an Eat Fit Dine Out Day on June 6.
Dine Out helps support the Eat Fit team of dietitians in educating and empowering Louisiana residents to live their healthiest, strongest lives possible.
Participating partners donate a portion of Dine Out sales to the Eat Fit philanthropy fund. These dollars are used to expand and spread the mission of Eat Fit, while keeping Eat Fit free for local restaurants.
As a nonprofit, the Ochsner Eat Fit team works alongside restaurant chefs and owners, and within the community, to make the healthy choice the easy choice. Eat Fit also supports nutrition education for culinary teaching programs, community cooking classes, development of Eat Fit opportunities in under-served areas and nutrition-related events in schools, churches and grocery stores.
Participating Dine Out restaurants in Baton Rouge include:
- City Pork, 7327 Jefferson Highway, (225) 615-8880
- French Market Bistro, 16645 Highland Road, (225) 753-3500
- Good Eats Kitchen, 7673 Perkins Road, Suite A-2, (225) 366-6729
- Serop’s Express, several locations, www.seropsexpress.com.
- Reginelli’s Pizzeria, 684 Jefferson Highway, (225) 231-1313
- The Velvet Cactus, 7655 Old Hammond Highway, (225) 227-2563
- Tsunami Sushi, 100 Lafayette St., (225) 346-5100.
A full list of participating restaurants is available at www.ochsner.org/eatfitdineout.