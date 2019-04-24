Cat Haven of Greater Baton Rouge expressed its appreciation to supporters of its recent renovation with an open house April 11 during which a tile donor wall was unveiled and sponsored cat colony rooms were dedicated.
To help finance the renovation, which doubled Cat Haven's space, the organization sold small donor tiles for $100 and large ones for $250, as well as room sponsorships for $5,000.
Cat Haven plans to install a second donor wall next to the first. To purchase a tile, visit 11130 N. Harrell's Ferry in Baton Rouge or www.cathaven.org/donate.