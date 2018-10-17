Penniman scholarships recognizing outstanding middle school English students at Episcopal School of Baton Rouge have been awarded to Elliot Breidenbach, Class of 2024; Justin Dynes, Class of 2022; and Suzie Heneghan, Class of 2023.
The honorees and their parents were treated to lunch in the Episcopal head of school's office on Sept. 26. The event was hosted by Head of School Hugh McIntosh; Penniman Scholars Founder G. Allen Penniman Jr.; and Margaret Penniman Boudreaux, a 1976 Episcopal graduate and fifth-grade Episcopal teacher.
The Mary Virginia Crain Penniman Scholarship was established by G. Allen Penniman Jr. in remembrance of his late wife, Mary Virginia Crain Penniman, who had a passion for English studies. The Penniman Scholars are selected each year by the grade level English teachers to recognize the outstanding English student in each middle school grade.