Check out these Halloween-themed events in Baton Rouge.
CANINE TRICK 'N' TREAT: BREC Dog Parks will hold a merry, not scary, Trick 'N’ Treat celebration from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 19, at Forest Community Dog Park, 13900 S. Harrell's Ferry Road, Baton Rouge. Pet organizations will be in attendance distributing valuable information, candy for the kiddos and treats for the dogs. Dress up your pup for the costume contest to win prizes in categories such as best group, best dressed and most creative. For information, email dog parks program coordinator Jason Hoggatt at jasonh@brec.org or visit the BREC Dog Parks Facebook page.
BOO AT THE ZOO: BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo will hold its merry, not scary, Boo at the Zoo trick-or-treating extravaganza from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 20, 21, 27 and 28 at the zoo, 3601 Thomas Road. Boo at the Zoo began in 1996 with just under 3,900 visitors and has grown to become one of Baton Rouge’s largest trick-or-treat events. It is expected to draw up to 20,000 visitors in 2018. Aside from the more than 20 trick-or-treat stations, activities will include a Halloween Hay Maze, Ed-Zoo-Cation Station and Enchanted Swamp Tour. Food and beverages will be available for purchase from the Zoo’s Flamingo Café, All Star Catering and Sno-Mobile of LA. All children in attendance will receive a free trick-or-treat bag. Regular zoo admission of $8.75 for adults and $5.75 for children ages 2-12 applies. For information, visit www.brzoo.org/events/special/boo-at-the-zoo/ or call (225) 775-3877.
TRUNK OR TREAT: A free Trunk or Treat event will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31, at the Charles R. Kelly Community Center, 3535 Riley St., Baton Rouge. Community members are invited to enjoy games, food, music and candy. Children's costumes are encouraged but not required. To register to participate with a decorated trunk, contact community center director Keshala B. Jackson at (225) 389-5464 or kbjackson@brla.gov.